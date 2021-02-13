William “Bill” Couch, 89, of Warren, a former resident of Jackson Township in Wells County, passed away Feb. 10, 2021.

He was born Jan. 23, 1932, in Wells County, to Harry and Ruth (Roberts) Couch. He is preceded in death by his wife of almost 70 years, Winifred “Freddie” (Griffith) Couch, whom he married Sept. 2, 1951, at Asbury Chapel.

Bill was a 1950 graduate of Jackson High School in Wells County and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Huntington College and a master’s degree and administrator certification from Ball State University. Bill taught, coached or was an administrator in several places in Indiana.

He taught history and government at Roll and Jackson Township. He was principal at Eaton, principal and superintendent at Liberty-Perry School Corporation, principal at Southern Wells, and superintendent at Blackford and Lawrenceburg schools. He retired as superintendent of Shelbyville schools.

In retirement, he managed the Countrymark Co-op in Shelbyville.

Both Freddie and Bill lived their lives in positive service to their family, society in general and service to our Lord. “We pray that our lives have made this earth a better place and that our service has been an enhancement to all people” ~Bill and Freddie Couch

He is survived by a brother, Harry J. (Melinda) Couch of Tipp City, Ohio, and four children, William (Angela) Couch, Robert (Elizabeth) Couch, Tresa (Steve) Patz and Bryan Couch. He is also survived by grandchildren Travis (Rose) Couch, Bruce Couch, Candice (Brandon) Cox, Brandon Couch, Ross (Holly) Patz, Kyle (Mariah) Couch, Kendra Couch, and Stephanie (Casey) Wildeman. His great-grandchildren are Quentin, Autumn, Jayden, Amberlynn, Asuna, Callie Jo, Grayson and Leyland.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Paul Couch; and a sister, Mary Couch. He was also preceded by a son, Bruce Allen Couch; a grandson, Chad Couch; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Couch.

No services will be scheduled at this time. An inurnment will take place at a later date at Asbury Cemetery in Wells County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.