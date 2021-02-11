William A. “Bill” Sautbine, 92, of Federal Way, Wash., a former resident of Bluffton, passed away Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington. Bill was born Nov. 6, 1928, in Kirkland Township of Adams County to Herman and Rachel Yager Sautbine. On April 4, 1953, Bill married Donna R. Gilpin.

Bill attended First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, where he loved serving as an usher. He was a lifetime member of the Bluffton American Legion. Bill retired from Franklin Electric as an inventory control specialist. He served his country as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Donna R. Sautbine of Puyallup, Wash.; two daughters, Mary Ellen (Rick) McEvoy of Bluffton and NanCee (Gary) Peterson of Puyallup, Wash.; a son, Steven (Pam) Sautbine of Red Wing, Minn.; two brothers, Lester (Janet) Sautbine of Florida and Ernie (Mary Kaye) Sautbine of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Eric McEvoy, Amber Williamson, Jason Legener, Amanda Clemmer and Michaela Sautbine; and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorcas Plumley, and a granddaughter, Heather Legener.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur, with calling one hour prior to service from 1 to 2 p.m. Pastor Sherrie Drake will be officiating.

Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard, followed by burial in the Decatur Cemetery.Memorials may be given to the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard in Decatur or to the American Legion Post 111 Color Guard in Bluffton.

Note: A live-stream link will be available the day of services at the bottom of William’s obituary on our website.

