Virginia Ditzler Neel, 97, of Warren, died Feb. 3, 2021, at Heritage Pointe of Warren. Virginia was born April 15, 1923, in Wells County to Vier C. and Mayme Haines Ditzler. She married Norval W. Neel on April 22, 1944, in Miami, Fla.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Grimm of Palm Coast, Fla., and Sondra (Vince) Harrell of Wabash; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Bolinger of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Karen Alkoff; three brothers, Vier Ditzler II, Gale Ditzler and Jean Ditzler; and two sisters, June Glover and Barbara Breedlove.

There will be no visitation or services due to COVID-19. A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Glancy Funeral Home in Warren.