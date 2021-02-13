Terry Wayne Guerin, 69, of Van Buren, died at 8:14 p.m Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home in Van Buren.

He was born in Bluffton July 5, 1951, to Dale E. Guerin and Alice J. Keller.

Survivors include his wife Lois of Van Buren; two sons, Matthew Wayne (Sara Marie) Sullivan of Germany and Micah Clifford Sullivan of Berne; and a sister, Sandra (John) Wright of Roanoke.

Services will be held at a later date.

The Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: glancyfuneralhomes.com