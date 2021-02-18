Sharon D. Battershell, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 14, 2021, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Sharon was born in Bluffton on Sept. 5, 1939, to Albert J. Keller Jr. and Evelyn Mae (Captain) Keller. She married Wayne M. Battershell in Bluffton on June 9, 1973. Wayne preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2021.

A 1957 graduate of Bluffton High School, Sharon was a member of Markle Church of Christ. She retired from Bluffton Regional Medical Center after 33 years of service, and she also had worked at Harris and Weterick Drugstore for 16 years. She was also a past member of Sigma Phi Gamma sorority.

Survivors include two sons, Matthew Wayne Battershell and Mark Alan Battershell, both of Bluffton; three sisters, Marilyn (Harold) Hiday of Bryant and Joyce (William) Harris of Bluffton, and Jill (David) Brown of Greensburg; and two brothers, Roger Keller of Hickory, N.C., and Jerome Keller of Elkhart.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sharon was preceded in death by a sister, Alberta Dubach, and two brothers, Ralph and Larry Keller.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Aaron McClary officiating. Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery at a later date.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.

Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice.

