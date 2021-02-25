Project: Ossian Industrial Parkway Roadway Improvements (“Project”).

Summary: Located within the corporate limits of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, Industrial Parkway from West Corporate Limits east to 620 feet west of State Road 1, the Project is generally described as follows:

1. Full Depth Reclamation and widening of existing roadway.

2. Surface Milling and overlay of impacted business drives and Baker Drive, including concrete, asphalt, and stone.

3. Drainage improvements

4. Pavement markings

5. Surface restoration

All qualified Contractors are invited to bid the work.

General Plans and Specifications: Project general plans and specifications will be available February 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at Eastern Engineering, 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808 (phone: 260-426-3119), from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Reproduction costs to be paid by prospective bidders.

Pre-Bid Meeting: Beginning at 10:00 a.m., March 9, 2021, a pre-bid meeting will be held at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian Indiana 46777. Prospective bidders shall attend.

Bid Submittal: All bids must be submitted to the Town of Ossian at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777, by 11:55 a.m., March 18, 2021, to be considered for the work. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of their bids. Bids shall be submitted in an opaque sealed envelope marked with the project title and include the name and address of the Bidder. Bids shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check equal to 5% of the bid amount. Bids arriving after the time set will be returned unopened and only complete bids with all required materials will be considered.

Review and Consideration: All bids timely received shall be publicly opened and read aloud at Collier’s Comfort, 215 N. Jefferson St., Ossian, IN at 12:00 noon, March 18, 2021. The Town of Ossian, Indiana, reserves the right to reject all bids, waive defects and amend the Project’s scope. It is anticipated that the Ossian Town Council will take bids received under advisement and that a determination may be made two weeks following the bid opening.

By: Town Manager, Luann Martin

Town of Ossian, Indiana

