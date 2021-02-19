Roger L. Buel, 87, of Phoenix, Ariz., died Feb. 13, 2021.

Roger Lee Buel was born in Bluffton, on Oct. 17, 1933, to parents Howard Lemuel Buel and Della May Hime. He married Zola M. Sweeney (Baer) on Feb. 21, 1959.

Survivors include Thomas J. Buel (Terri) of Avondale, Ariz.; Brian L. Buel Coronado, Calif.; and Carol E. Hepburn of Weathersfield Bow, Vt.; two sisters, Arlene Gordon of Bluffton and Phoebe Boze of Berne; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, and son, David M. Buel.

Due to complications with COVID-19 and large gatherings, a service will be planned at a later date. He will be buried at Emmanuel Cemetery later this year.