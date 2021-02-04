Bid Date: Monday, March 1, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. (local time)

Place: Conference room – Wells County Carnegie Annex, 223 W Washington St., Bluffton

All bids to be submitted on Wells County Bid Form 1.

All Bids to be accompanied by a 10% bid bond or certified check in the amount of 10% of the bid. (Out-of-State companies must have checks.) No Bidder may withdraw his proposal within a period of 60 days following the date set for the receiving of bids. The Owner reserves the right to retain any and all bids for a period of not more than 60 days and said bid shall remain in full force and effect during said time. The Owner further reserves the right to waive informalities and to award the Contract to any Bidder all to the advantage of the Wells County or to reject all bids.

The Board of Wells County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids, or to accept the one which, in their judgment, will be in the best interest of Wells County, and will be the best and/or lowest responsive and responsible bidder for each line or class of materials.

COUNTY HIGHWAY SUPERVISOR’S REQUISITION

Bituminous/Dustay Material Liquid – 75,000 gallons or less liquid asphalt emulsions for dust control. No demurrage can be charged.

Application rate for in front of homes is below. Please quote the product alone and also quote the product distributed throughout Wells County at selected locations if you are able to provide both services. If you can only provide the material OR only the distribution, quote them individually.

Two applications

A. First application 15’ wide @ .40 gallon per square yard

B. Second application 15’ wide @ .20 gallon per square yard

Quote price per gallon for each application rate.

Nate Rumschlag, PE

Wells County Highway

Dept. Engineer

oj, nb 2/4, 2/11

hspaxlp