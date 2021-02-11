Randy L. DeArmond, 61, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 9, 2021, at his residence.

Randy was born April 6, 1959, in Bluffton, to Charles and Emma Fay Holloway DeArmond. He graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1977.

Randy worked at the Dutch Mill restaurant for many years and enjoyed volunteering to help the local Boy Scout troops. He was a longtime member of the Epworth United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a brother, Steven (Rose) DeArmond of Fort Wayne; a sister, Teresa (Alan) Wagner of Rockford, Mich.; several nieces and nephews, Amanda (Brian) Starkel, Jared (Korah) DeArmond, Daniel DeArmond, Sara (Elijah Grawey) Wagner, and Jenna Wagner; and a grand-nephew and a grand-niece.

A private family service will be held at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Marlene Ellis officiating. Burial will follow next to his parents at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Randy’s memory to the Epworth United Methodist Church or to the American Diabetes Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thoamrich.com