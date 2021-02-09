Home Opinions Predawn winter walks are the new normal Predawn winter walks are the new normal February 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Before scribbling this column, the writer did some thinking Opinions Devil in the details of Hoosier redistricting Opinions The new GOP future —beyond Trump