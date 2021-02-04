Pastor Herbert Leroy Edwards, 98, a resident of Heritage Pointe in Warren, died there Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

He was born Nov. 3, 1922, in Carroll County, Ill., to Glen Orville Edwards and Mary Ellen Zillhart Edwards. He married Ruth Ellen Wiggins of Dixon, Ill., in 1945; his wife preceded him in death Feb. 13, 2013.

Surviving are four daughters, RoxyAnn (Michael) Casper of Decatur, Ind., Marsha Edwards of Franklin, Ind., Theresa (Gary) Wright of Frankton, Ind., and Denise Edwards of Corvallis, Mont.; a sister, Doris (Kenny) Geisz of Lanark, Ill.; seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sherman Laverne, and a sister, Wilma Pauley.

A private family celebration of life will be held with burial at the Springhill Cemetery at Heritage Pointe on Monday, Feb. 8.

Friends wishing to watch Herb’s funeral service can do so from the safety of their own home, utilizing a Zoom Meeting. You can log in after 2:55 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, using the Zoom meeting ID 717 2099 3636.

Arrangements are being entrusted to the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.