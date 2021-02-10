Home Opinions Opt out of Social Security for racial equity Opt out of Social Security for racial equity February 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Cheating at cards: Reviewing state’s newly proposed laws Opinions Public education’s two afflictions Opinions Predawn winter walks are the new normal