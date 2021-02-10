STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
ESTATE NO:
90C01-2102-EU-000005
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: )
Richard E. McConn, )
Decedent. )
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION FOR
PUBLICATION IN NEWSPAPER
Notice is hereby given that Anita McConn was on 3rd day of February, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard E. McConn, deceased, who died on January 19, 2021.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, IN, on February 3, 2021
Beth Davis
CLERK,
WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
Attorney for the Estate:
Angelica N. Fuelling #31306-01
TOURKOW CRELL ROSENBLATT & JOHNSTON
127 W. Berry Street, Suite 1200
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Phone #: 260-426-0545
