STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

ESTATE NO:

90C01-2102-EU-000005

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: )

Richard E. McConn, )

Decedent. )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION FOR

PUBLICATION IN NEWSPAPER

Notice is hereby given that Anita McConn was on 3rd day of February, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard E. McConn, deceased, who died on January 19, 2021.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, IN, on February 3, 2021

Beth Davis

CLERK,

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

Attorney for the Estate:

Angelica N. Fuelling #31306-01

TOURKOW CRELL ROSENBLATT & JOHNSTON

127 W. Berry Street, Suite 1200

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Phone #: 260-426-0545

nb 2/10, 2/17

hspaxlp