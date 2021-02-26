STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

WELLS COUNTY )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

ESTATE NO:

90C01-2102-EU-000008

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF: )

JOSEPH D. BRADLEY, )

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that ASHLEY E. KEEN was, on the 18th day of February, 2021, appointed personal representative of the estate of JOSEPH D. BRADLEY, deceased, who died on July 13, 2020, and was authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 18th day of February, 2021.

Beth Davis

CLERK,

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

Timothy K. Babcock

Attorney No. 21526-90

DALE, HUFFMAN & BABCOCK

1127 North Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-5566

Attorney for Estate

nb 2/26, 3/5

hspaxlp