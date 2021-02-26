STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

ESTATE NO:

90C01-2102-EU-000009

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF: )

Daniel M. Price, Jr., )

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Kathy L. Price was, on 19th day of February, 2021, appointed personal representative of the estate of Daniel M. Price, Jr., deceased, who died on January 27, 2021, and was authorized to administer said estate without supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this19th day of February, 2021

Beth Davis

Clerk of the

Wells Circuit Court

Julie-Marie Brown

Attorney No. #20038-02

MILLER, BURRY & BROWN, P.C.

113 N. 2nd Street/P.O. Box 470

Decatur, Indiana 46733

(260) 724-2154

Attorney for Estate

