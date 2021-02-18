Town Council of the

Town of Markle, Indiana

Friday, March 5, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street,

Markle, Indiana 46770

The Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana (“Council”) will hold a special meeting on the date and at the time and place referenced above to receive information, consider, and perhaps act on matters. Council may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency.

