NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ORDINANCE 21-3-2 WHICH WOULD AMEND SECTION 31.01(A) and (B)(1) and (2) OF THE TOWN CODE RELATING TO THE RATES AND CHARGES FOR CRIMINAL HISTORY CHECKS, FINGERPRINTS, AND POLICE REPORTS

BE IT KNOWN THAT, the Town Council of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, will hold a public hearing not earlier than 7:00 o’clock p.m., local time, or as soon as reasonably thereafter the matter is reached on the agenda, on the 8th day of March 2021, in the meeting room located at 215 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana, to consider whether to adopt proposed Ordinance 21-3-2 which if adopted would raise the rates and charges for criminal history checks, fingerprints, and police reports which will partially cover direct and indirect current costs of that service.

That Ordinance 21-3-2, exclusive of the whereas clauses, recitals of adoptions, and proposed signature block, reads as follows:

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED THAT Section 31.01(A) and (B)(1) and (2) of the Town Code shall be and are hereby deleted and replaced with the following:

“31.01(A) Criminal History Check. Pursuant to IC5-14-3, the Ossian Police Department shall collect a $10 fee for criminal history checks.”

and

“31.01(B) Fingerprints, VIN checks, and police reports. Pursuant to IC 5-14-3-8, the Ossian Police Department shall charge the following fees for:

(1) Fingerprints: $10;

(2) Police reports: In person $5 and online $8;”

BE IT FINALLY ORDAINED THAT, this Ordinance amends only those portions of the Code specifically listed and shall be effective immediately upon its adoption all in accordance with Indiana Law.”

The complete text of Ordinance 21-3-2 is available from Ossian’s Clerk-Treasurer without charge and upon request made during normal business hours from the Clerk-Treasurer’s office (contact information below).

At that public hearing all interested persons may be heard concerning the proposed rates and charges and administrative fee set out in the proposed Ordinance and matters reasonably related thereto. The public hearing may be continued from time-to-time. After that hearing it is anticipated that the Council shall formally consider Ordinance 21-3-2 either as originally introduced or as modified by Council.

Any individual who requires accommodation as a result of a disability is asked to contact

Erika Allison, Clerk-Treasurer

Ossian Town Hall

507 N. Jefferson Street

Ossian, IN 46777

Phone: (260) 622-4251

sufficiently in advance of that public hearing so that reasonable accomodations can be arranged. Council may impose reasonable restrictions of the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national health emergency.

TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF OSSIAN, INDIANA

By Erika Allison Clerk-Treasurer

