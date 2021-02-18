Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 4th day of March, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Lift Off LLC, PO Box 81, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Residential Development Plan.

Current Zoning: R-3

Proposed Residential Development Plan: Proposal for 19 Multi-Family Building Complex.

Common Location: The subject property is located at Lamar Street with road frontage along Main St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 5.36 acres NE/4 33-28N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 12th day of February, 2021

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 2/18

hspaxlp