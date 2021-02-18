Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 4th day of March, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of The Land Trust & ProFed Federal Credit Union, 919 Sherwood Dr., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Development Plan.

Current Zoning: B-3

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed 3,130 sq ft credit union.

Common Location: The subject property is located at SR 1 between CR 150 N & 200 N, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 5.187 acres NE/4 28-28N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 12th day of February, 2021

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

