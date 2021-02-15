Home Videos & Photo Galleries N-B Photos: 2021 regional champs N-B Photos: 2021 regional champs February 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Read game coverage here. (Photos by Glen Werling) Skyla Tomasek skies for two against Angola in the fourth quarter of the first game of Regional 6 at Bellmont High School Saturday.Lauren Bales drives past Angola’s Kylie Caswell in the second quarter opening round of Regional 6 Saturday morning at Bellmont.Jeff Shelton leads the Norwell Nation in the Norwell chant following the Lady Knights’ win over Benton Central in the Regional championship at Bellmont. Maiah Shelton launches a three-point shot past Benton Central’s Tressa Senesac Saturday night at the championship game of Regional 6 at Bellmont High School.A determined Maiah Shelton drives into the lane against Benton Central’s Sidney Schwartz in the fourth quarter Saturday night in Regional 6 at Bellmont. Shelton scored 24 points to lead all scorers.Mackinzie Toliver launches a three pointer in the first quarter Saturday night against Benton Central.Lauren Bales launches a three-point shot against Benton Central in the third quarter Saturday night at Bellmont.Kennedy Fuelling launches a three-point shot in the third quarter Saturday night against Benton Central in Regional 6 at Bellmont High School.Kaylee Fuelling outraces Benton Central’s Kennedy Tolen to the basket in the fourth quarter Saturday night in Regional 6 at Bellmont.Grace Bradtmueller lays in a bucket past Benton Central’s Kennedy Tolen in the fourth quarter of the Regional 6 championship at Bellmont High School.The Norwell girls shout in celebration during the N-O-R-W-E-L-L cheer by the crowd after the Lady Knights’ come-from-behind victory over Benton Central Saturday night during Regional 6 at Bellmont High School. Lauren Bales hold high the trophy over the Norwell Nation that flooded the floor following the trophy presentation. (Photos by Glen Werling)The Lady Knights celebrate with the game ball and the trophy following Saturday night’s victory over Benton Central in the Regional 6 championship game at Bellmont High School. Maiah Shelton cuts down the net following Saturday’s victory over Benton Central in Regional 6 at Bellmont High School. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos & Photo Galleries N-B Photos: Norwell boys’ basketball wins over Northrop Videos & Photo Galleries N-B Photos: Lady Knights compete in Hall of Fame Classic Videos & Photo Galleries N-B Photos: SW boys fall at Woodlan