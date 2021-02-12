Mikayla Pettibone

Mikayla L. Pettibone, 26, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital. Mikayla was born on Aug. 21, 1994, in Huntington, to Joseph B. and Cheryl L. (Mefferd) Pettibone.

Our sweet, butterfly girl finally finished her race and has gone home to live with her Heavenly Father. On the morning of Feb. 8, she suffered a massive brain aneurysm that was irrecoverable. We sat by her side as she took her last breath. I am certain she is now dancing and singing with hands raised in joyous worship seeing God face to face.

She was a 2012 graduate of Adams Central and a member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. She loved to sing, worship God, and enjoyed crafts. She was always smiling and befriended everyone she met. Mikayla was a fighter with her long battle with cancer and was an inspiration to many.

Mikayla — You have made us so proud. You suffered such hardship through life, but you always found God’s joy. With a childlike faith you showed grace, determination, and perseverance. You have been an example to so many. We praise God for the gift of being your parents throughout your short life.

She is survived by her parents, Joe and Cheryl Pettibone of Monroe; two sisters, Brianna N. (Keagan) Yoder of Decatur and Hallie R. Pettibone of Monroe; paternal grandmother, Karen Miller of Decatur; paternal grandfather, Gary L. (Carolyn) Pettibone of Fort Wayne; maternal grandparents, Rev. Lynn and Betty Mefferd of Huntington; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, also at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Pastor Chris Kuntz will be officiating, and burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Cotubic or C & C Bible Fellowship.

