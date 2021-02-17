Mark E. Christian, 83, of Bluffton, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on July 10, 1937, to George D. and Genevieve E. (Clark) Christian; both parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Shelley Ehret of Novato, Calif., and Lorri Reese of Marietta, Ga.; three sons, Clark Christian of Berne, Joel Christian of Decatur, and Matthew Christian of Byron Center, Mich.; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Public visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 18, , from 10 to 11 a.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11 a.m. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted immediately before 11 a.m. Thursday at the top of his obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery in Kokomo.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. Visitors’ understanding and patience is appreciated during this time.

Ralph F. Schaadt, 89

Ralph F. Schaadt, 89, of Bluffton, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.