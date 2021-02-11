Marjorie A. Ruel, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Marjorie was born March 14, 1929, in Sturgis, Mich. to Homer L. and Abigail H. Bain Huffman. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1947 and retired from the accounting department at Caylor-Nickel Clinic after 30 years. Marjorie was a former member of Calvary Lutheran Church.

Marjorie was dedicated lifelong member of the Bluffton Moose Lodge 242, where she served as the secretary for the lodge for 30 years and was the Star Recorder.

On June 16, 1967 in Bluffton, Marjorie and Lewis E. Ruel were married. He preceded her in death Nov. 18, 1996.

Survivors include her children, Rita K. King of Bluffton, Keith E. (Kathy) Nestleroad of Montpelier, and Rick A. (Deb) King of Bluffton. She was a loving grandma to six grandchildren: Cherie Harris, Shane King, Lewis King, and Shawn King, all of Bluffton, Amy Nestleroad of Montpelier, and Kevin Nestleroad of Warren. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren. A brother, Forrest “Woody” Huffman of Fort Wayne, also survives.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lewis; and a brother, Homer L. Huffman.

A service to celebrate Marjorie’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Tony Garton officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Memorials may be made to MooseHeart and can be sent to the funeral home.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the funeral service. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

