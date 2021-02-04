Marceil E. “Sally” Harris, 97, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, 2021, at her residence.

Sally was born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 11, 1923, to William L. and Bertha M. (Griebel) Saalfrank. She married Melvin E. “Bud” Harris at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne on Jan. 18, 1947. He preceded her in death on May 23, 1982.

A 1941 graduate of Central High School in Fort Wayne, Sally served in the United States Navy W.A.V.E.S. in Washington D.C. during WWII from 1944 until 1946. She then worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne for a few years until deciding to stay at home to raise her six children. For 32 years, Sally owned and operated her own beauty salon “Sally’s Beauty Shop” in rural Uniondale. She was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of rural Uniondale until it closed.

Survivors include two sons, Michael (Patsy) Harris of Auburn and Mark (Susan) Harris of Bluffton; four daughters, Marcia Miller of Bluffton, Martha Harris of Bluffton, Marlene (Paul) Hess of Decatur, and Marilin Stiltner of Berne; seven grandchildren, Holly Harris, Paul (Tiffany) Harris, Kedric Miller, Kameron (Shellie) Miller, Beth (Adam) Stoller, Andrew (Katy) Harris, and Kaitlin Stiltner; along with 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sally was preceded in death by three grandchildren, David Harris, Bruce Harris, and Samantha Grace Stiltner; two brothers, Howard and Gene Saalfrank; and a sister, Juanita Weibel.

Private family services are being held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, officiated by Rev. Kay Dimmitt. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted immediately before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the top of Sally’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Military rites will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard in conjunction with the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorial donations may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation or Riley Children’s Health “Pediatric Liver Disease Program.”

