NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF LAND OCCUPIERS TO BE HELD FOR THE WELLS COUNTY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION

DISTRICT AND ROCK CREEK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

To all occupiers of lands lying within the boundaries of the Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Rock Creek Conservancy District notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of March 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m., a combined VIRTUAL annual meeting of the Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District and Rock Creek Conservancy District will be held for the purpose of making a full and due report of their activities and financial affairs since their last annual meeting. The Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District of the State of Indiana will also elect two supervisors; and the Rock Creek Conservancy District will have the oath of office administered to appointed and elected Directors.

The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom. All land occupiers and other interested parties are entitled and welcome to join the meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88397945287.

Dial in using your location: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 883 9794 5287

Wells County SWCD Rock Creek Conservancy District

Supervisors Directors

Leann Nash, Chairman Roger Irick, Chairman

Jarrod Kunkel, Vice Chairman Robert Mautz, Vice Chairman

Dale Thomas Jeff Prible

Bill Johnson Mike Schumm

Jody Nusbaumer Roger McAfee

Dated this 23rd day of February and 2nd day of March, 2021.

