NOTICE

Novae Corp. is submitting an NOI renewal letter for our facility located at Six Novae Pkwy, Markle, Indiana 46770, notifying the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) of our intent to comply under 327 IAC 15-6 to discharge stormwater exposed to industrial activities. The facility’s run-off will discharge from our retention pond that enters the McUlloch-Roche Ditch and the Wabash River approximately 1 mile from the site.

Any questions or comments should be directed to Randy Hinojosa – Novae Corp., One Novae Pkwy, Markle Indiana 46770 or randy.hinojosa@novaecorp.com

nb 2/24

