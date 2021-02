NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Bluffton-Harrison Middle School Building Corporation shall convene on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at 805 East Harrison Street, Bluffton, Indiana to determine a lessor representative and review the status of lease rental bond obligations, amortization schedules, and 2021 Debt Service Fund.

Bluffton-Harrison Middle School Building Corporation

