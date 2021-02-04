Notice is hereby given that Farmers & Merchants State Bank, having its main office at 307 North Defiance Street, Archbold, Ohio 43502, has filed an application with the Chicago Regional Office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”) requesting permission to engage in a merger transaction in which Ossian State Bank, the main office of which is located at 102 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777, will be merged into Farmers & Merchants State Bank. It is contemplated that all offices of the above-named institutions will continue to be operated following the completion of the merger transaction.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the FDIC at its Chicago Regional Office, located at 300 South Riverside Plaza Suite 1700, Chicago, IL 60606-3447. All comments must be received not later than March 8, 2021, unless this comment period is extended or reopened by the FDIC. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the Chicago Regional Office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

