Larry A. Garrett, 73, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 6, 2021, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Larry was born on Dec. 7, 1947, in Bluffton to Max A. “Pat” and Lorene M. (Ireland) Garrett. He graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1966 and played on the record-setting basketball team that played against Swayzee for nine overtimes!

Larry was a talented carpenter. He worked for James S. Jackson Co., Briner Building and owned and operated his own contractor business for many years. He had a passion for cooking for others and was currently the owner and operator of Hoosier Kitchen Food Truck. He was one of the founders and very involved in the Crosbie and Gabe Memorial Wiffleball Tournament for the last eight years. Larry enjoyed working outside in the garden, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and was a huge fan of Indiana basketball, the Colts and the Pacers. Larry could be described as a Christmas “junkie” and would spend days setting up his Christmas lights and villages for his family and neighbors to enjoy!

Larry is survived by his partner, Elaine Pratt of Ossian; two sons, Patrick A. (Jennifer) Garrett of Fort Wayne and Jay (Andrea) Garrett of Markle, and stepchildren, Bracken C. (Krystal) Douglas of Rising Sun, Shanna (Josh) Bradley of Fort Wayne and Mary (Troy) Douglas of Naperville, Ill. He was a proud grandpa to 11 grandchildren, Emma, Dawson, Tessa, Cohen, Libby, Matthew, Casen, Gaige, Emmree, Holden and Selah, and he was also survived by two sisters, Laurie (Michael) Russell of Poneto and Michelle Suman of Bryant and Diane Garrett of Ossian.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Anthony Gray Garrett.

A time to gather, share stories and remember Larry will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the Crosbie & Gabe Wiffleball Tournament and can be sent to the funeral home.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the funeral service.

