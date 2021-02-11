John H. Augsburger, 82, of Berne, Ind., passed away Feb. 3, 2021, at Swiss Village in Berne.

He was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Decatur, Ind., to Homer Augsburger and Jean Egly Augsburger. He was united in marriage to Bernice Yager Sept. 9, 1967, at Cross UCC in Berne. She survives.

John served in the U.S. Army, serving 29 months in Germany. He attended West Missionary Church in Berne and was a lifelong member of the Decatur Optimist Club.

John was the owner of Sudden Service Printing in Decatur, where he worked for 34 years before retiring in 2000.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice Augsburger of Berne; a daughter, Andrea Larrabee of Monroe, Ind.; two sons, John (Heather) Patrick Augsburger of Berne and John Michael Augsburger of Berne; four grandchildren, Sierra, Caleb, and Somer Augsburger and Becky Larrabee; and one great-grandchild, Aubree Marie Frank.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne with Pastor Keith Rupp officiating. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery with military graveside honors being provided by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.

Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at funeral home.

Preferred memorials can be made to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission or to the West Missionary Church.

Arrangements are by the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.