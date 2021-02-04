John E. Hanlin, 77, of Pennville, died Jan. 31, 2021, in Sheridan, Ind., where he was receiving care during an extended illness.

Survivors include three children, Tammy Hanlin (Dave Ashley) of Pennville, Dawn Marineau (John Malone) of Wasilla, Alaska, and George R. Hanlin of Indianapolis; and two sisters, Nina Hanli Stultz of Montpelier and Martha Hanlin Kimmel of LaOtto, Ind.

He was preceded in death by a son, John Hanlin Jr.; his parents, George E. Hanlin Sr. and Edwina Edmundson Hanlin; and his siblings Ellen Hanlin Bulzone, George E. Hanlin Jr., and Carolyn Hanlin Hoffacker.

Private burial will take place at the Twin Hills I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville. A public service will follow later this year.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.