Joan Marie Cicardo Prible, 67, of Warren, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at her home in Warren following a 15-month battle with cancer.

She was born July 20, 1953, in Plainview, Long Island, N.Y., to Louis Jay and Edith Cicardo.

Survivors include a granddaughter, Taia Marie Weber of Mayville, Mich., and a sister, Carol Robertson of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Stephanie Cicardo; and a son, Paul Weber.

To honor her wishes, there will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences: glancyfuneralhomes.com