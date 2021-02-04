Jerry C. Lane, 62, of Liberty Center, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2021, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Muncie.

Jerry was born in Wabash on Mar. 22, 1958, to Eugene and Hazel (Miller) Lane. He married Robin R. Franze in Sevierville, Tenn., on Sept. 15, 1997; she survives.

A 1976 graduate of Manchester High School, Jerry worked at Star Excavating in Huntington County for over 30 years. He was a member of College Park Church in Huntington, and in his free time, he enjoyed golfing. Jerry was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed attending Chicago Cubs games. More than anything else, however, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by two sons, Chad (Kelly) Bleeke of Montpelier and Scott Bleeke of Huntington; three grandchildren, Trenton, Shelby, and Morgan Bleeke; two brothers, Junior (Viola) Lane of Wabash and Larry Lane of North Manchester; and five sisters, Rosie Miller of Wabash, Iva Wright of North Manchester, Peggy (Jerry) Shepler of North Manchester, April Young of North Manchester, and Linda Allen of North Manchester.

Aside from his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Taylor Bleeke; a brother, Steven Lane; and a sister, Patsy Hunnicutt.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton followed immediately by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Pastor Jason Carter will officiate. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted immediately before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the top of Jerry’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA International or Riley Hospital for Children.

