Jeffrey Tad Hunter, 65, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

He was born Dec. 12, 1955, in Fort Wayne. An outdoorsman who cherished being with those he loved. Tad enjoyed fishing, golfing, and watching sports. His greatest joy was his family and he was most content spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Gabriel (Sarah) Hunter; daughter, Abigail Hunter; grandchildren, Sawyer and Tony; mother, Beverly Hunter; and sister, Sue Ellen (Larry) Jones. Tad will be missed by many close friends and fishing buddies.

Preceding him in passing was his father, Bruce Hunter.

Although Ossian was home, he loved his years living in Cedaredge, Co., where he raised his children and made life-long friendships.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in both Indiana and Colorado. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com