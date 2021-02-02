Home State & National News Indiana opens vaccine eligibility to those 65-69 Indiana opens vaccine eligibility to those 65-69 February 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News COVID-19 pandemic’s deadliest month in U.S. ends with signs of progress State & National News Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines State & National News Honor Flight calls off 3 spring journeys