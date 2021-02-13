Ilene M. Kern, 93, of Bluffton, a former resident of Markle, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Ilene was a 1946 graduate of East Union High School. She was a member of Markle Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing, doing several projects for missions. She made hundreds of outfits for South American children over the years. Ilene also babysat for several years. She enjoyed baking and IU basketball.

Ilene was born Jan. 27, 1928, in Fort Wayne, to Roy J. and Martha M. Hubner Cayot. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was united in marriage to Dean Kern on June 8, 1946. Dean preceded her in death March 5, 2014.

Survivors include four daughters, Judy (John) Braden of Bluffton, Barb (Jerry) Sheets of Bluffton, Connie Kern of North Larwill, and Lisa Workman of Lagro; two brothers, Robert (Jan) Cayot of Fort Wayne and Dale (Jane) Cayot of Lebanon; two sisters, Marilyn Kaltenmark of Huntington and Carolyn Goebel of Marion; and 19 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold Cayot, Eugene Cayot, Manford Cayot, and Richard Cayot; three sisters, Cathleen Lloyd, Mildred Springer, and Marcella Shaw; and a son-in-law, Randy Workman.

Private family visitation and funeral services will be held at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Interment will take place at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial donations can be made out to Markle Church of Christ Missions in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Mrs. Kern’s online guest registry, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com