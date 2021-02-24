Home Opinions How the COVID-19 censors killed the truth How the COVID-19 censors killed the truth February 24, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions ‘Road to Recovery’ video series breaks down stigma Opinions How the proposed expansion of school vouchers will impact Bluffton schools Opinions Saluting Ed Goetz