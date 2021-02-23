Home State & National News Half a million dead in U.S., confirming virus’s tragic reach Half a million dead in U.S., confirming virus’s tragic reach February 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News A veteran of 2 pandemics, 105-year-old gets vaccine State & National News Indiana Roundup: 02-22-2021 State & National News NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life