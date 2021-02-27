Ernest Eldridge Sr., 81, of Liberty Center, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2021 at his home.

Ernest was born March 1, 1939, in Daley, Ky., to Elmer and Laura Farler Eldridge. He attended Dilce-Combs High School in Jeff, Ky. He worked at Sterling Casting in maintenance and assembly and retired in 2001, after more than 30 years. Ernest served as president, secretary and treasurer of the union while at Sterling. He attended Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton. Ernest enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing, boating and doing puzzles.

Ernest and Ida Williams were married March 30, 1957 in Hazard, Ky. Together they shared 63 years of marriage until she preceded him in death Jan. 6.

Survivors include their children, Georgetta Eldridge of Liberty Center, Frances “Gail” (Jim) Lambert and Shirley (Andy) Smallman, both of Bluffton, and Ernest (Sherrie) Eldridge, Jr. of Poneto; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived siblings, Valma Shell of Viper, Ky., John (Linda) Eldridge of Ashland, Ky., Dewey ( Rebecca) Eldridge of Viper, Ky., Sue (Larry) Riddle of Hazard, Ky., Jeanetta “Net” Mabry of Illinois and Lois (Willie) Watts of Viper, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Ida; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Eldridge; and two brothers, Hiram and Carl Eldridge.

Visitation for Ernest will take place on Monday, March 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A family service to celebrate Ernest’s life will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, following visitation, with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow the service at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Ernest’s memory to Sonlight Wesleyan Church and can be sent to the funeral home.

Friends wishing to watch Ernest’s service can do so from the safety of their home, utilizing a Zoom meeting. You can login using the Zoom Meeting I.D. 899 9769 1585 and you can login after 1:15 p.m. Monday.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the service. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomarich.com