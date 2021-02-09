Elvia M. LeMons, 59, of Decatur, passed away Jan, 29, 2021.

She was born Sept. 2, 1961, in San Bernadino, Calif., to Paul A. Paiz Sr. and Maryann (nee Venegas) Casillas.

She was a member of Central Ministries in Fort Wayne and worked for the Indiana Department of Family and Child Services as an eligibility assistant.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas LeMons; her children, Nina (Ross) Lipscomb, Albert (Katie) Armenta, Jarred Armenta, Joshua Armenta, Justin (Megan White) Armenta, Caleb Armenta, Alex Armenta, Alyssa (Alejandro Guzman) Armenta, and Zowie (Blake Norman) LeMons; two sisters, Angela C. Paiz and Alice “Ba-Gee” Garcia; a brother, Paul F Paiz Jr.; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her stepfather, Benjamin R. Casillas.

Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Road in Fort Wayne. Calling will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be given to care for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 Ind. 37 in Harlan.

