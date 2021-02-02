Don Del Priore

On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Don Del Priore, loving husband and father, passed away after a long and hard fight against cancer.

Donald (Don, Donnie, DJ) Anthony Del Priore Jr. was born Aug. 7, 1956, in Bluffton, to Donald Sr. and Mona Del Priore. Driven and kind, Don was many things — an accomplished student, talented musician, avid golfer, animal lover, and most importantly: a loving husband and father to his wife Gayla and daughter Mona.

Don’s childhood and teenage years were filled with his passions: tee-time with his dad, playing the guitar, listening to music and vacations in his favorite place, Biloxi, Miss. Don received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University in Bloomington and then two masters degrees from Indiana-Purdue University Fort Wayne, including one in banking, and helped run his father’s company for several years. When his dad became ill, he cared for him for eight years until his death in 1999.

He was also a business partner to his wife, Gayla. Don’s deep love for dogs led him and Gayla to start a dog rescue in 2012. He then spent the next eight years of his life rescuing shelter dogs.

Don was a fighter. Having overcome a cancerous tumor in his leg in 2001, Don responded to his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2012 with optimism and strength. Battling for eight years through all options, Don continued to fight even throughout his final months. Don will be remembered for his strength, kindness, grit, humor, and compassion for animals.

Don leaves behind his wife Gayla Del Priore and his daughter Mona Del Priore; stepchildren Jordan (Ashlyn) Oloomi, Yasamin (Jordan) Kaye, Laudan Oloomi; and granddaughters, Eliana and Evelyn Oloomi and soon-to-be born Olivia Kaye. He is also survived by several cousins, and he leaves behind his best bud and dog, Sasha.

Don was proceeded in death by his parents; a half-brother Richard; and special dogs, Spike, Bobbie and Jack, among others.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life may be scheduled at a later time. Arrangements are being handled by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit bit.ly/2YvBATI to leave online condolences.

Donations in memory of Don can be made to SOUL Dog Rescue & Rehab, PO Box 9774, Fort Wayne, IN 46899, PayPal or Venmo at souldogrr@gmail.com