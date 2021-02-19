Diane M. Brown, 72, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 17, 2021, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Diane was born in Bluffton on April 16, 1948, to Gale and Gayle (Hoeppner) Miller. She married Ted A. Brown in Bluffton on June 18, 1966. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2014.

A 1966 graduate of Petroleum High School, Diane worked at Kmart and then Wells Community Hospital in Bluffton, retiring in 2002. She and Ted owned and operated their own lawncare service, “Retired Lawn Care,” for 10 years.

Diane was a member of First Reformed Church in Bluffton and enjoyed volunteering at the Bargain Hut in Bluffton for the past several years. Her greatest joy came by spending time with her friends and family, especially her great-grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter, Michelle (Tony) Mills of Ossian; a son, Chris (Stacey) Brown of Huntertown; three grandchildren, Karissa (Daniel) Allen, Kyler (Lauren) Mills, and Ashlyn (Sean) Cole; two great-grandchildren, Chandler and Harper Allen; a brother, Norman (Vickie) Miller of Hershey, Pa.; and four sisters, Lorraine (Denny) Falk of Ossian, Lanette (Larry) Mason of Petroleum, Shari Miller of Bluffton, and Monica (Rob) Edgeman of Petroleum.

In addition to her husband and parents, Diane was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Brown.

Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from noon until 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 6 p.m., officiated by Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted immediately before 6 p.m. on Friday at the top of Diane’s obituary page.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we currently are only allowed a certain number of visitors in the funeral home at one time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bargain Hut or First Reformed Church.

