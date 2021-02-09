David F. Ritter, 74, of Bluffton, died at his residence at 10:09 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

He was born Nov. 14, 1946, in Fort Wayne. He married Helen Kathy Smith Ritter May 2, 1994, in Decatur; his wife preceded him in death March 10, 2009.

Survivors include two sisters, Wanda Allen and Barbara Hall, both of Fort Wayne, and two brothers, Leroy Ritter of Dunkirk and William Ritter of Bluffton.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Henry F. Ritter; his mother, Mary Roselie Lysher Ritter; and a brother, Ed Ritter.

A graveside service to celebrate David’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Riverside Cemetery in Geneva. Interment will follow.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

