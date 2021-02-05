Brad M. Stacy, 41, of Markle, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021.

Public visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we currently are only allowed a certain number of visitors in the funeral home at one time.

A full obituary was published in the News-Banner on Jan. 25.