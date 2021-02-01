Home State & National News Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines February 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Honor Flight calls off 3 spring journeys State & National News Two Amish youth hurt in Adams County crash State & National News Huntington County crash victim identified