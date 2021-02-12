Home State & National News Albion man gets 22 years in prison for pulling gun on police... Albion man gets 22 years in prison for pulling gun on police officer February 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Texas crash takes at least 6 lives State & National News Over 9,000 virus patients sent into NY nursing homes State & National News U.S. stock indexes wobble as investors weigh caution