Sealed proposals will be received by the Wells County Board of Commissioners, Owner, at the Wells County Auditor’s Office at 102 W Market St., Suite 205, Bluffton, IN 46714, until 2:00 P.M. (Local time) on March 4th, 2021 and then will be publicly opened and read aloud in Suite 104. Any bids received later than the above time will be returned unopened.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: Work for which proposals are to be received is for the replacement of Bridge No. 121 carrying County Road 600 East over Eight Mile Creek. The work consists of rehabilitating the existing structure with a new poured in place concrete superstructure. Along with the approach and guardrail installation bridge work, approximately 300 feet of minor approach work and grading is included in the immediate vicinity of the bridge to tie the new structure into existing roadway features and ditches. Project includes a separate bid for extending the bridge guardrail to from the southeast corner of the bridge to the intersection of County Road 700 North and 600 East.

BID DOCUMENTS: Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents as described below. The contract documents, including plans, specifications are available in print or digital format from eastern Engineering Supply Reprographics, 1239 Wells St., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808 (telephone: 260-426-3119, fax: 260-426-3101). Printed plans and specifications may be purchased from Eastern Engineering for a non-refundable fee.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on Bid Forms and in the order as identified and contained in the Contract Documents obtainable from the offices as stated above. Each bid shall be accompanied by a completely filled out Form No. 96 (latest revision) and acceptable Bid Security. Any bid not accompanied by the above-required items shall be deemed to be a non-responsive bid.

No Bidder may withdraw his proposal within a period of 60 days following the date set for the receiving of bids. The Owner reserves the right to retain any and all bids for a period of not more than 60 days and said bid shall remain in full force and effect during said time. The Owner further reserves the right to waive informalities and to award the Contract to any Bidder all to the advantage of the Wells County or to reject all bids.

BID SECURITY: Each bid shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check made payable to the Wells County Board of Commissioners or an acceptable bid bond in the amount equal to 5% of the total bid price executed by an incorporated surety company in good standing and qualified to do business in the State of Indiana and whose name appears on the current Treasury Department Circular 570.

BONDS: A Performance Bond and Payment Bond each in the amount of 100% of the Contract price will be required from the Contractor to whom the work is awarded.

INDIANA REQUIREMENTS: Standard Questionnaire Form 96 (latest revision), completely filled out and signed, including attachment of Contractor’s Financial Statement as stipulated in Section III.

FOR THE BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

By: Nate Rumschlag, PE MCM

Wells County Engineer

Attest by:

Lisa McCormick, Auditor

Dated February 1, 2021

oj, nb 2/4, 2/11

