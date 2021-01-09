Wilma G. Embree, 97, of Van Buren, passed away at 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was born at home on May 27, 1923, in Washington Township. She married Orry S. Embree on Sunday, July 15, 1945; he passed away in 1992.

Wilma was a 1941 graduate of Van Buren High School and a 1944 graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Wayne. Wilma had worked all of her life as a registered nurse, 25 years for Dr. E.S. Rifner in his Van Buren office, nine years for the Anaconda Wire & Cable Co. in Marion as the factory nurse, and eight years for Indiana Wesleyan University in the heath care center.

Nursing was Wilma’s passion; she loved her profession through and through. Serving people in her community brought her great joy. She was a longtime member of the Van Buren United Methodist Church.

Loving survivors include son, Robert (Butch) Embree of Marion; granddaughters, Heather (Keith) Pepple of Midland, Mich., Megan (Ryan) Wharry of Fort Wayne; grandsons, R. Wade Embree of Illinois and George (Natalie) Paul III of La Grange, Illi.; brothers, Clair Hall of Warren, Glenn Hall of Avon Park, Fla.; sister, Glenna Plummer of Bluffton; great-grandchildren, Ashley Pepple, Nick Pepple, Ryan Wharry, Tori Parrish, Noah Parrish, Giovonna Paul, and Giana Paul.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys V. Stallings; father, Ernest H. Hall; sisters, Phyllis Marilyn and Glenna Pauline; brothers, Maris Hall, Phillip Hall, and Jay Halls; sister, Martha Weaver; daughter, Linda Paul; and granddaughter, Dawn Embree.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Van Buren, IN 46991 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A service to celebrate Wilma’s life will follow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone please practice social distancing and wear a mask while in the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.