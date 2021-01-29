The Wells County Regional Sewer District has sent written notice to property owners who own property which may be affected by the Boards decision to extend sewer service to certain project locations in Wells County Indiana. Property owners who own property in the following areas located in Wells County, Indiana, may be affected by the projects and the extension of service: Murray and Liberty Center. Specific project information is on file with the Board of Trustees of the Wells County Regional Sewer District. Information concerning the proposed project and the list of property addresses which may be required to connect or may be affected by the projects and extension of service can be found on the district’s website at https://www.wellsrsd.com. See Project #1 Property Address List. The District’s Office is located at 223 W. Washington St. Suite 208, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Please look for additional published notices for project area meetings to be conducted by the District Project Manager to answer questions about the project and specific site areas and connections. The project area meeting schedule will also be posted on the District website.

nb 1/29, 2/5, 2/12

