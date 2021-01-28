Addington, George L, Jail Maintenance, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $14,260.57; Addington, George L, Jail Maintenance, $4,425.72; Agler, James A, Sheriff Deputy Day, $50,952.58; Ailor, Scott N, Probation Officer, $44,584.57; Ailor, Scott N, Probation Officer, $8,008.44; Ainslie, Russell T, Ema Clerical, $11,415.90; Aldave, Melissa A, Dispatcher 1st, $39,645.99; Alford, Russell J, Highway Mechanic, $42,594.62; Allred, Joel C, Sheriff Deputy Day, $24,014.43; Amstutz, Peter L, Courthouse Security, $501.50; Anderson, Kimberly A, Clerk Deputy, $33,818.00; Andrews, Colin Z, Deputy Prosecutor, $100,317.00; Andrews, Vicki S, County Council, $6,789.00; Anstett, Brandon A, Highway Maintenance, $39,505.13; Anstett, Glen A, Highway Maintenance, $39,470.80; Bailey, Norman L, Courthouse Security, $17,263.50; Bailey, Norman L, Parttime Staff, $946.25; Ballard, Amanda J, Courthouse Security, $4,653.75; Bates, Cindra S, Circuit Court Reporter, $46,039.50; Baughman, Nancy L, Treasurer Parttime, $865.00; Baughman, Nancy L, Highway Part-time, $1,031.38; Baughman, Nancy L, Clerical Parttime, $2,636.25; Beck, Ronald A, Highway Maintenance, $39,378.25; Benefiel, Howard E, Highway Maintenance, $39,318.15; Bennett, Kim E, Road Foreman, $43,994.31; Benson, Michael R, Courthouse Security, $1,976.25; Bertsch, Carolyn C, Recorder, $41,636.00; Betz, Diane K, Sheriff Detective Lt, $12,341.99; Black, Riley E, Coroner Deputy, $4,834.00; Blevins, James L, Public Health Nurse, $47,500.00; Bolser, Allison B, Environmental Sanitarian, $31,932.69; Bonsack, Shelly K, Recycle Center Worker, $684.00; Brackin, Kirsten L, Dispatcher 2nd, $35,191.00; Bradley, Charles T, Sheriff Deputy Day, $55,518.60; Brickley, Athena M, Solid Waste Board, $360.00; Brooksher, Kurtis L, Sheriff Deputy Day, $50,085.20; Brubaker, Katherine A, Clerical Parttime, $9,608.26; Burnau, Lindsay J, Clerk-Bookkeeper, $32,470.69; Bushee, Linda F, Extension Secretary, $32,288.00; Butler, Larry H, Parttime Staff, $754.72; Cale, Vicki L, Probation Officer, $66,240.00; Campbell, Andrew J, Sheriff Deputy 3rd, $59,517.04; Campbell, Dawn R, Clerical Parttime, $1,664.14; Campbell, Dawn R, Community Correction Secretary, $9,671.50; Campbell, Dawn R, Community Correction Secretary, $20,788.32; Campbell, Ronald W, Courthouse Security, $4,981.00; Carlson, Bradley S, Courthouse Security, $284.75; Carnall, Andrew J, Parttime Legal, $5,000.00; Clark, Yvonne R, Clerical Parttime, $11,276.28; Collins, Diana L, Surveyor Deputy, $33,818.00; Conrad, Nicholas E, Sheriff Deputy 2nd, $40,054.36; Cotton, Joshua F, Highway Supervisor, $50,282.88; Craig, Carl L, Highway Maintenance, $39,514.66; Crell, David G, Deputy Prosecutor, $100,317.00; Crouse, Jackie S, Parttime Staff, $1,298.98; Cummins, Zachery L, Recycle Center Worker, $13,742.08; Daggett, Jairus A, Jailer 1st, $38,534.78; Dalrymple, Laura A, Victim Assistant Coordinator, $34,808.35; Davis, Beth J, Clerk, $46,565.00; Day, Laura J, Circuit Court Bailiff, $28,952.70; Day, Steven L, Recycle Center Supervisor, $31,672.92; De La Garza, Debra J, Circuit Court Bailiff, $10,214.12; DeHoff, Stephen M, Jailer 1st, $32,019.28; Denis, Sandra D, Recycle Center Worker, $1,187.50; Dockter, Andrew L, Jailer 1st, $38,107.67; Double, Janet S, Clerk Deputy, $34,518.00; Double, Mark A, Custodian, $20,075.11; Duncan, Christopher M, Highway Maintenance, $39,454.57; Duncan, Shari A, Deputy Assessor, $32,411.73; Ealing, Dennis L, Sheriff Merit Board, $650.00; Eddy, Stephanie L, Probation Officer, $61,568.00; Eicher, Julie R, Auditor Deputy, $33,818.00; Eichler, Lisa M, Auditor Deputy, $33,479.68; Elwell, Andrew M, Courthouse Security, $1,032.75; Elzey, Kimi S, Deputy Assessor, $33,423.00; Evans, Ronald E, Recycle Center Worker, $3,187.25; Farrow, Jesaca M, Dispatcher 2nd, $8,253.83; Feher, Kathy L, Clerical Parttime, $12,431.50; Fischer, Jackie L, Highway Maintenance, $3,357.42; Fischer, Jackie, Highway Maintenance, $18,155.89; Fisher, Bonnie L, Election Parttime, $1,486.00; Fisher, Monte L, Courthouse Security, $15,355.25; Fisher, Monte L, Parttime Staff, $24.65; Flowers, Kenneth W, Custodian, $12,480.28; Ford, Travis G, Courthouse Security, $6,821.25; Foreman, Eric T, Highway Maintenance, $39,276.19; Frank, Ann N, Recorder Deputy, $21,409.02; Gaff, Tammy S, Comm Corr Tech, $7,297.53; Gaff, Tammy S, Comm Corr Tech, $6,730.81; Garrett, Deborah L, Dispatcher 3rd, $42,272.78; Gaskill, Hilarie N, Coroner, $14,426.00; Gentis, Rhonda K, Clerk Deputy, $34,518.00; Gentis, Suzanne D, Administrative Assistant, $33,818.00; Gerber, Blake C, Commissioner, $22,663.00; Gerber, Blake C, Drainage Board, $1,320.00; Gillum, Kevin D, Highway Maintenance, $39,423.09; Gray, Donni Lee, Superior Court Reporter, $40,390.00; Greer, Quinton M, Sheriff Deputy 2nd, $54,657.89; Gregory, Pamela K, Treasurer Deputy, $32,413.00; Grove, Darrell W, Ema Clerical, $3,049.56; Haddix, Misty K, Jailer 3rd, $40,532.61; Hahn, Jarrod M, Surveyor, $46,196.93; Hargis, Collin B, Jailer 3rd, $9,715.69; Harris, Ernest E, Recycle Center Worker, $15,408.81; Hartman, Rachel A, Jailer 2nd, $38,034.96; Harvey, Christopher E, Parttime Staff, $5,000.00; Hayden, Zachary A, Jailer 2nd, $41,245.86; Heckel, Bonnie A, Jail Receptionist, $35,152.24; Heckel, Jeremy J, Sheriff Deputy Day, $59,570.89; Henkle, Clayton A, Jailer 1st, $30,311.68; Herman, Kelly J, Assessor, $44,046.00; Herring, Christina M, Auditor Deputy, $33,002.80; Hoag, Rita M, Administrative Assistant, $37,943.00; Holliday, Evan S, Jailer 2nd, $38,644.53; Holliday, Scott A, Sheriff, $90,757.00; Hoover, Jenni M, Extension Secretary, $32,288.00; Huffman, Evan J, Highway Part-time, $7,401.40; Huffman, Lynne A, SWCD Secretary, $32,835.00; Huffman, Mason G, Highway Maintenance, $39,042.78; Huggins, Steven R, County Council, $6,789.00; Hunt, Brady J, Parttime Staff, $4,811.24; Hunt, Curtis W, Sheriff Deputy 2nd, $52,412.93; Hunt, Maria D, Auditor Deputy, $33,818.00; Innis, Zachary T, Jailer 1st, $3,699.50; Jacobs, Rosyleen, Community Correction Secretary, $1,319.19; Jacobs, Rosyleen, Community Correction Secretary, $2,442.83; Jaskie, Lisa D, Circuit Court Administrator, $37,769.00; Jennings, Travis M, Road Foreman, $45,068.95; Johnson, Becky L, Parttime Staff, $313.50; Johnson, Leaann, Clerk Deputy, $33,868.00; Johnson, Roy R, Temp Job Desc, $14,730.00; Johnson, Roy R, Drainage Board, $3,050.63; Johnson, Roy R, Election Parttime, $1,500.00; Johnson-Keys, Kay F, Health Officer, $17,265.00; Jones, Julie A, Clerk Deputy, $33,810.30; King, Charles D, County Council, $6,789.00; King, Charles D, Solid Waste Board, $720.00; King, Danielle R, Pros Legal Secretary, $34,943.00; King, Danielle R, Pros Legal Secretary, $750.00; Lambert, Tyler S, Dispatcher 2nd, $36,492.58; Lautzenheiser, Michael W, Area Plan Director, $56,670.00; Lockwood, Brent J, Highway Maintenance, $39,560.47; Mahnensmith, Todd J, County Council, $6,789.00; Manley, Grace D, Pros Legal Secretary, $17,471.00; Manley, Grace D, Pros Legal Secretary, $17,472.00; Markley, Krista M, Jail Matron, $48,122.00; McClish, Angela R, Jailer 1st, $45,018.80; McClish, Jeffrey S, Sheriff Deputy Day, $56,848.00; McCormick, Lisa K, Auditor, $51,073.00; McMillan, Claude B, Parttime Staff, $3,046.48; Mechling, Hansen J, Treasurer Deputy, $32,288.00; Mechling, Shar S, Treasurer Parttime, $15.00; Mettler, Lorraine J, Comm Corr Tech, $18,628.00; Mettler, Lorraine J, Comm Corr Tech, $21,041.00; Meyer, Kristen L, Comm Corr Tech, $11,591.10; Meyer, Kristen L, Comm Corr Tech, $9,230.70; Milholland, Randal A, Recycle Center Worker, $15,194.79; Miller, Douglas J, Jailer 1st, $15,601.12; Miller, Ralph T, Civil Service Processor, $2,931.00; Minnich, Brenda K, Staff Assistant Ivd, $34,943.00; Minnich, Brenda K, Staff Assistant Ivd, $750.00; Monce, Robert K, Highway Maintenance, $16,910.60; Monce, Robert K, Jail Maintenance, $21,472.86; Moriarity, Autumn R, Extension Parttime, $3,023.12; Moser, Rhonda R, Pros Legal Secretary, $34,943.00; Mossburg, Michael K, County Council, $6,789.00; Mounsey, Kathie S, Auditor Deputy, $33,818.00; Mounsey, Ryan M, Sheriff Deputy Day, $58,232.99; Mounsey, Zachary R, Jail Parttime, $1,452.75; Mounsey, Zachary R, Jailer 1st, $9,907.76; Murphy, Jonah W, Jailer 3rd, $3,753.45; Myers, Jared M, Jail Parttime, $1,040.00; Myers, Jared M, Jailer 3rd, $21,346.16; Mygrant, Lisa A, Clerk Deputy, $33,771.79; Nusbaumer, Gretta G, Extension Parttime, $223.68; Nusbaumer, Tre A, Courthouse Security, $1,695.75; Nusbaumer, Tre A, Jailer 3rd, $2,041.56; Okey, Katrina R, Probation Secretary, $34,724.20; Oswalt, James E, County Council, $6,789.00; Palmer, Larry L, Highway Maintenance, $38,965.18; Park, Richard G, Sheriff Merit Board, $650.00; Pastore, Stephen N, Probation Officer, $58,398.00; Paxton, James T, Sheriff Merit Board, $650.00; Peeper, Kathy J, Treasurer, $42,095.00; Pennington, William G, Highway Part-time, $8,692.95; Pennington, William G, Highway Maintenance, $3,012.80; Penrod, Barry E, Highway Maintenance, $39,670.18; Penrod, Logan A, Jailer 2nd, $37,526.79; Perry, Allison C, Probation Officer, $23,943.80; Perry, Allison C, Probation Officer, $17,958.59; Pettibone, Joe B, Community Correction Officer, $15,824.34; Pettibone, Joe B, Community Correction Officer, $25,745.00; Pezo, Erin E, Jailer 2nd, $39,358.21; Poindexter, Blake T, Community Correction Director, $32,246.00; Poindexter, Blake T, Community Correction Director, $29,936.00; Popplewell, Rodger, Courthouse Security, $10,008.50; Price, Deana S, Clerk Deputy, $33,868.00; Randall, Dewey D, Veterans Officer, $18,388.00; Richardson, Roger D, IT Supervisor, $50,709.00; Robbins, James M, Sheriff Deputy 3rd, $50,656.41; Robbins, Tamara L, Commissioner, $22,663.00; Robbins, Tamara L, Drainage Board, $1,320.00; Roberts, Laura L, Deputy Assessor, $33,973.00; Rumschlag, Nathaniel S, Highway Engineer, $95,684.00; Rumschlag, Nathaniel S, Highway Engineer, $5,390.00; Runyon, Valerie N, Probation Officer, $13,309.50; Schorey, Brandi L, Food Sanitarian, $41,000.00; Sell, Larry J, Election Parttime, $1,500.00; Shaw, Sarah C, Chief Staff Asst, $34,943.00; Simpson, Sandra J, Superior Court Bailiff, $34,943.00; Singleton, Beth A, Election Parttime, $701.00; Smith, Karissa J, Jailer 2nd, $37,701.20; Smith, Melissa A, Staff Assistant Ivd, $17,471.00; Smith, Melissa A, Staff Assistant Ivd, $17,472.00; Smith, Ted K, Election Parttime, $834.00; Spear, David L, Sheriff Merit Board, $650.00; Springer, Austin L, Sheriff Deputy 3rd, $51,288.56; Steele, James G, Parttime Staff, $10,396.48; Steele, McKenzie K, Jail Parttime, $1,023.50; Steele, Randy D, Sheriff Chief Deputy, $67,110.00; Stronczek, Jan M, Probation Secretary, $34,955.00; Stuck, Rina E, Recorder Deputy, $8,762.50; Studebaker, Bobbette K, Head Custodian, $35,512.00; Sutton, Mikel L, Highway Part-time, $4,001.93; Sutton, Mikel L, Highway Maintenance, $31,581.67; Swindell, Farrell D, Sheriff Deputy Day, $50,878.18; Teeple, David P, IT Assistant, $15,426.01; Teeple, David P, Sheriff IT Part-time, $7,805.34; Thomas, Blake A, Jailer 3rd, $3,682.41; Thompson, Karen L, Jail Commander, $59,789.00; Thornton, Jill, Parttime Staff, $14,045.13; Thornton, Roger W, Solid Waste Board, $720.00; Tipton, Marijean A, Probation PT Field Officer, $1,640.00; Torson, Colyn J, Jailer 2nd, $16,114.12; Tucker, Stephanie A, Courthouse Security, $4,896.00; Turmail, Scott A, Community Correction Officer, $15,872.75; Turmail, Scott A, Community Correction Officer, $32,881.00; Ulmer, Tracey M, Area Plan Secretary, $4,709.35; Ulmer, Tracey M, Clerical Parttime, $142.50; Ulmer, Tracey M, Highway Part-time, $150.35; Velasquez, Richard A, Ema Director, $34,943.00; Warthman, James N, Jailer 1st, $44,440.60; Walters, Alisha M, Extension Parttime, $3,519.00; Wells, Daniel J, IT Assistant, $28,090.51; Wenger, James M, Highway Mechanic, $42,223.82; Werich, Gregory E, Chief Probation Officer, $77,625.00; Whicker, John S, Solid Waste Board, $720.00; Whicker, Robert S, County Council, $6,789.00; Williams, Christina J, GED Educator, $50,261.00; Wolf, Andrew K, Jailer 1st, $29,217.47; Woodward, Kevin S, Commissioner, $22,603.00; Woodward, Kevin S, Drainage Board, $1,260.00; Xayyachack, Ashlee G, Clerk Parttime, $3,876.96; Yates, Amy S, Dispatcher 2nd, $25,876.28; Zaklikiewicz, Maciej B, Sheriff Deputy 3rd, $53,129.95; Zent, William D, Custodian Parttime, $11,441.76; Zuercher, Charlotte R, Pros Legal Secretary, $34,943.00.

I, Lisa McCormick, hereby certify that the names, addresses, duties and compensation of employees as listed herein are correct and complete and that it includes all employees of the aforesaid office, department, board, bureau, commission or institution, who were employees during the year 2020.

